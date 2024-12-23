Debris Removal in Georgia Counties

ATLANTA – The deadline to place all debris out to the Right of Way is approaching for Georgia homeowners and renters in Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh and Screven counties who have storm-generated debris from Hurricane Helene. Residents should follow instructions from their local officials about sorting materials and placing on the curb for collection to have their debris ready to avoid delays or missed pickups.

Laurens has announced their deadline is December 29, 2024

Screven County has a proposed deadline of December 29, 2024

Lowndes County has a proposed deadline of January 6, 2025, for the cities of Valdosta, Hahira, Dasher, Lake Park, and Remerton. The deadline for the unincorporated areas of the county is not yet determined.

Local officials frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories. Demolition, repair and reconstruction debris are a specific type of debris that is separate from storm-related debris. Examples include building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Demolition, repair and reconstruction by a contractor hired by a property owner generally includes removal and disposal of materials.

Residents should contact their local public work office or emergency manager regarding the type of debris being collected and specific instructions on debris sorting. Your local officials will tell you what’s authorized and what isn’t for pickup near the public Right of Way (ROW) as well as how to place it there.

Debris should not block the roadway. Do not place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes. Placing debris near or on trees, poles or other structures such as fire hydrants and meters makes removal difficult.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia. Follow FEMA Region 4 @FEMARegion4 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.