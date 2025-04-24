Replacing Missing or Damaged Documents

FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you lost important documents in the recent floods, you are not alone. We know this is a difficult time and dealing with lost or damaged documents can feel overwhelming. But there is help available.

You can learn more and get assistance retrieving these important documents by visiting your local FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. Staff there can help guide you through the process and connect you with additional resources.

Find a center near you: FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Locator

Replacing things like IDs, insurance papers, and birth certificates is important. Below is a simple guide to getting your documents back quickly.

It is also a good idea to double check your current inventory of these important documents, in case you need to access them quickly in an emergency.

Insurance Policy Information

Call your insurance company or agent and ask for a copy of your policy, including the Declaration Page.

Birth, Marriage, & Death Certificates

Driver’s License & ID Cards

Social Security Card

Medicare Cards

Request a new card at MyMedicare.gov.

Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Tax Returns & Military Records