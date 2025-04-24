Replacing Missing or Damaged Documents
FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you lost important documents in the recent floods, you are not alone. We know this is a difficult time and dealing with lost or damaged documents can feel overwhelming. But there is help available.
You can learn more and get assistance retrieving these important documents by visiting your local FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. Staff there can help guide you through the process and connect you with additional resources.
Find a center near you: FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Locator
Replacing things like IDs, insurance papers, and birth certificates is important. Below is a simple guide to getting your documents back quickly.
It is also a good idea to double check your current inventory of these important documents, in case you need to access them quickly in an emergency.
Insurance Policy Information
- Call your insurance company or agent and ask for a copy of your policy, including the Declaration Page.
Birth, Marriage, & Death Certificates
Driver’s License & ID Cards
Social Security Card
Medicare Cards
- Request a new card at MyMedicare.gov.
- Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Tax Returns & Military Records
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.