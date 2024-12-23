UNITAR Successfully Closes the Global Diplomacy Initiative (GDI) Fellowship for Fall 2024

Congratulations again to our distinguished fellows for Fall 2024: Hasan Abumelha, Annor 'Tauhid' Ahmed, Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Janet Cruz, MoSiao Fang, Harshil Joshi, Marie Korsaga, Ylliass Destin Lavani, Ally Lynch, Dana Morgan, Kacey Panella, Kaidi Ru, Elijah Singh, and Jermaine Williams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.