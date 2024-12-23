Contact: (315) 785-2218

Release Date: December 23, 2024 In Time for the Holidays, State Department of Transportation Announces Opening of New State Route 12E Bridge Over Black River in Village of Brownville New Single Span Crossing Enhances Safety and Improves Mobility Along Key Access Route for North Country Travelers In a major boost for travelers in the North Country this holiday season, the New York State Department of Transportation today announced the opening of a new bridge carrying State Route 12E over the Black River in the Village of Brownville Jefferson County. The new bridge’s opening is a major milestone in a $12 million project that began in January to enhance safety and improve mobility along a vital connector route that provides direct access to the village’s downtown district and is also used by North Country travelers to reach such nearby destinations as State Route 12F, the Empire State Trail, the City of Watertown and the Watertown International Airport. The new, single-span bridge replaces a 70-year-old truss structure that had reached the end of its service life. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Completion of this bridge replacement project is a great step forward for the Village of Brownville and the North Country. Opening just in time for the holidays, this new bridge along State Route 12E will improve travel and help connect communities throughout the North Country, demonstrating yet again Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation's commitment to building a more resilient transportation network that meets the needs of all New Yorkers." Launched in January of 2024, the project erected a 206-foot-long, single span, steel girder bridge with a concrete deck approximately 0.65 miles downstream of the existing structure and constructed a new, 1600-foot-long roadway alignment with new intersections, turning lanes and slip ramps to create more efficient traffic flow. Wider shoulders and a new sidewalk were also incorporated to improve accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists who frequently travel this route to reach the Empire State Trail. The new bridge is also longer than the original structure, which will improve river flow and reduce instances of scour. Weathering steel, which is highly corrosion resistant and does not require painting, was also used in the new bridge, reducing long-term maintenance needs. While major construction on the new bridge has been completed, motorists should be prepared for daily lane closures as finishing work on the bridge approaches – including paving and final striping. Additionally, grinding and sealing of the new bridge deck is anticipated to resume in May of 2025. Removal of the existing truss bridge and construction of a utility bridge at that location will also be completed in 2025. All work is scheduled to be complete by August 2025. Senator Mark Walczyk said, "Many bridges across Northern New York need investment and this one has been a long-time coming for the Village of Brownville. Congratulations to State DOT and all the partners who came together to get the job done. This is a great day for the Village residents and everyone who travels through." Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “The opening of the new State Route 12E bridge over the Black River is a welcome improvement for the North Country’s infrastructure. This project enhances safety and mobility for residents and travelers and strengthens vital connections to local destinations and economic hubs. I commend the leadership of Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Governor Kathy Hochul for their commitment to modernizing our infrastructure and ensuring our communities remain accessible and connected, and to everyone at the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment and work to improve our transportation infrastructure.” Jefferson County Legislative Chair Bill Johnson said, “On behalf of the Jefferson Board of Legislators, I would like to thank our State and Federal partners for their investment into the infrastructure of our County. This bridge across the Black River is vital for the residents of Jefferson County.”

