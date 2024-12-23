Governor Ivey Shares Christmas Message with Alabamians

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday shared a heartfelt Christmas message with Alabama families, encouraging gratitude and the spirit of giving during this sacred season.

In her video message, Governor Ivey reminded Alabamians of the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Jesus Christ. Quoting Isaiah 9:6, Governor Ivey highlighted the hope and peace brought forth through Christ and expressed gratitude for the blessings that God has poured over Alabama this year. Governor Ivey also offered prayers for the brave men and women serving in the military.

My fellow Alabamians:

Merry Christmas!

Today, we are filled with joy and celebration, as Christmas reminds us of the greatest gift ever given – the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

As it says in Isaiah Chapter 9: Verse 6: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder. And his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

It’s in this spirit of peace and love that I give thanks for the countless blessings God has poured over Alabama this year.

From our hardworking families to our thriving communities, our Savior’s light shines brightly through the people of our state.

Christmas is a time to cherish what truly matters – our faith, our family and our loved ones. It’s also a time to remember those who may be struggling this season.

I encourage you to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word to someone in need. That’s what this season is all about – sharing Christ’s love with one another.

As we celebrate today, let’s also keep in our prayers the brave men and women serving in our military, many of whom are far from home this Christmas.

From my heart to yours, I wish you a blessed Christmas Season filled with the promise of the new year. Let us continue to walk in faith and be a light for others, just as Christ is the light of the world.

May God bless you and your family, and May God continue to bless the great state of Alabama!

