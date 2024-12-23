Public Health Vending Machines And Naloxone Access Points Announced Across Boston

The innovative initiative by Mayor Wu and the Boston Public Health Commission is part of the City’s push to reduce overdose deaths and combat the opioid crisis.

The City of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced a new strategy for equitably distributing the overdose-reversing medication naloxone and other harm reduction supplies. BPHC set up four public health vending machines at existing harm reduction, homeless services, and medical program facilities across the city. Additionally, the Health Commission will deploy eight indoor naloxone distribution kiosks, expanding access to this life-saving medication. These interventions are supported by Boston’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program, which placed the public health vending machines at various sites and is working with partners to place the naloxone kiosks.

“Harm reduction is about keeping people safe and alive. Unfortunately, many people living with substance use disorder don’t use harm reduction tools, like naloxone and clean syringes, due to stigma, lack of access or unawareness,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “These vending machines and kiosks are a low-cost, compassionate way to destigmatize harm reduction and expand access throughout our city."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services and Office of HIV/AIDS purchased 14 harm reduction vending machines, four of which have been provided to the City of Boston. The machines are located at: BPHC Recovery Services in the Finland Building, Southampton Street Shelter, EnVision Hotel, and the North End Waterfront Community Health Center’s Charlestown public housing location. Each machine will contain harm reduction supplies including naloxone, safe injection kits, and fentanyl test strips. Sites are still developing plans on how to best utilize these vending machines and have a degree of flexibility in how they stock them. Organizations can choose to stock machines with other public health necessities like pregnancy tests, socks, and PPE.

"NEW Health (North End Waterfront Health) is proud to partner with BPHC on this initiative,” said David Perry, Director of Substance Use Disorders at North End Waterfront Health. “This work reflects our continued commitment to community health care by increasing access to life saving supplies, inviting individuals into care, and reducing stigmatizing experiences for the Charlestown community."

“I am thrilled to see the addition of public health vending machines and naloxone kiosks across our neighborhoods. This initiative is vital to saving lives and supporting the work of our public health officials by providing the tools and life-saving resources to deliver immediate assistance. This is a crucial step to breaking down barriers to access and ensuring that life-saving resources are available to our residents at more times and places,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1).

Funded by Carelon and the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership, the City of Boston and BPHC are installing eight indoor naloxone kiosks across the city to enhance access to this overdose-reversing medication. The kiosks, repurposed from recycled newspaper stands, will be strategically placed in reach of populations experiencing higher overdose rates. These locations include Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, Recovery on the Harbor, SPOKE Gallery, Suffolk County Jail and House of Correction, The Phoenix, and the Woods Mullen Women’s Shelter.

These kiosks not only provide access to life-saving medication but also serve as a connection to valuable resources. Each naloxone kiosk displays the phone number for the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line, which offers free clinical assessments, crisis support, and referrals to treatment for substance use and mental health disorders.

“We're proud to work with the Boston Public Health Commission and sponsor the installation of naloxone kiosks where people need them most,” said Dr. David Wolfe, Chief Medical Officer at MBHP and Manager Medical Director at Carelon Behavioral Health. “Making naloxone available can save lives and reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorders, both of which are part of our commitment to addressing the opioid crisis.”

“The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department welcomes any and all opportunities to provide life saving and harm-reducing resources to the people in our catchment area, particularly to the men and women leaving our care and returning to our communities. We welcome this collaboration with the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission as an extension of our mission to help foster a safer, healthier and more vibrant society for everyone,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins.

Naloxone kiosks and public health vending machines are key components of the City of Boston’s ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis through expanding access to naloxone. This evidence-based strategy has yielded promising results; in October, the Health Commission reported a 33% decrease in overdose deaths from January to April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Boston OD2A is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $2,710,074.00 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.