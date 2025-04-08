Submit Release
Request for Public Comments: Program Year 2024 Action Plan Substantial Amendment

In accordance with the requirements of 24 CFR 91.105 and 24 CFR Part 5.158, the City of Boston released a draft of a proposed amendment to the Program Year 2024 Action Plan (PY24 AP) for a 30-day public comment period. 

The Action Plan provides details on how Boston will invest U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant funds for housing and community development programs over a one- year period from 7/1/24 to 6/30/25.  The amendment proposes adding approximately $4.6 million of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the budget for the rental housing preservation.

Comments are welcome and accepted through May 10, and can be sent by email to mohcomments@boston.govby calling 617-635-0363 and leaving a voicemail, or by mailing a comment to:

MOH Grants Management
12 Channel Street
Suite 902
Boston, MA 02210  

 

 read the amendment 

read the py24 action plan 

 

