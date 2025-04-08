Request for Public Comments: Program Year 2024 Action Plan Substantial Amendment

In accordance with the requirements of 24 CFR 91.105 and 24 CFR Part 5.158, the City of Boston released a draft of a proposed amendment to the Program Year 2024 Action Plan (PY24 AP) for a 30-day public comment period.

The Action Plan provides details on how Boston will invest U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant funds for housing and community development programs over a one- year period from 7/1/24 to 6/30/25. The amendment proposes adding approximately $4.6 million of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the budget for the rental housing preservation.

Comments are welcome and accepted through May 10, and can be sent by email to mohcomments@boston.gov, by calling 617-635-0363 and leaving a voicemail, or by mailing a comment to:

MOH Grants Management

12 Channel Street

Suite 902

Boston, MA 02210

read the amendment

read the py24 action plan