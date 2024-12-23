Join walkers across the country during a First Day Hike at a state park (published December 23, 2024)

First Day Hikes will take place at 10 Minnesota state parks on Wednesday, Jan. 1, as part of a nationwide effort to connect people to the outdoors. In an initiative spearheaded by the America’s State Parks organization, hikers in all 50 states will welcome the new year with an outdoor hike, exercising and connecting with nature. For many, it has become a tradition.

Minnesota’s First Day Hikes will be held at Blue Mounds, Fort Snelling, Jay Cooke, Lake Bemidji, Maplewood, Minneopa, Nerstrand-Big Woods, Sibley, Whitewater and Wild River state parks. There is no participation fee, but some of the hikes require advance registration. Find details about these First Day Hikes at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s First Day Hikes webpage.

Many of the hikes will be held on snowshoes if there is snow. Participants can bring their own snowshoes or borrow a set at no charge. Check the event’s online listing to learn if snowshoe reservations are available at the location.

While there is no participation fee for the First Day Hikes, a vehicle permit ($7 per day or $35 for a year) is required to enter Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. Visitors can save time and purchase permits in advance on the state park vehicle permits webpage, or buy a permit in person during open hours at park ranger stations.