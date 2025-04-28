Regional fishing outlooks available from Minnesota DNR in preparation for opener (published April 28, 2025)

Anglers looking for local fishing information before the Saturday, May 10 fishing opener can check the regional fishing outlooks from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The outlooks provide details about fishing opportunities and conditions in various areas of the state, including for specific lakes, rivers and streams.

“Based on reports from across the state, we’re seeing continued good year classes of walleye on many lakes,” said Brian Nerbonne, central region fisheries manager. “We encourage folks to get out and enjoy some early season walleye fishing. And you can always try catching other in-season fish if the walleye action is slow where you’re fishing on opener.”

Back bays of lakes are great for finding abundant bluegill and crappie. The bass catch-and-release season begins in most of the state on May 10, and provides additional opportunity. Northern pike are almost always willing to bite, and there are all kinds of other native species out there like sucker species, freshwater drum and others that can provide a lot of action and good food fare.

The regional fishing outlooks include details about waters throughout each region and can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.