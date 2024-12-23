Minnesota DNR to fly elk surveys in northwestern Minnesota (published December 23, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will conduct aerial elk surveys in the next few weeks when conditions allow. DNR staff will survey the Kittson County and Grygla elk herds in northwestern Minnesota and the border elk herd in both Minnesota and Manitoba.

The surveys are typically conducted each year during the winter, weather and snow cover permitting.

Aerial survey information is used to monitor elk populations and help the DNR make decisions about future elk management and harvest regulations.

“We currently have sufficient snow cover to start our elk surveys,” said Doug Franke, area wildlife supervisor and elk survey coordinator. “We will start the surveys soon and hopefully be completed within two weeks.”

DNR pilots will fly surveys during daylight hours at an altitude of approximately 200 to 300 feet.

The DNR is also asking for help from those who have recently seen elk in their area. People are encouraged to contact their local DNR office with sighting information:

Karlstad area wildlife office, 218-772-1261

Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area, 218-633-7671

Thief River Falls area wildlife office, 218-219-8587

People can also document observations using the elk sightings tool on the DNR website.

“Thank you to everyone who has reported elk sightings to us,” Franke said. “These reports provide an important supplement to data from our aerial surveys and help us better understand elk movement and distribution in Minnesota.”