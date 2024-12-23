ADOT: No state highway closures scheduled through New Year’s weekend

PHOENIX – Drivers using state highways through New Year’s weekend will not encounter any scheduled closures for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. While some project work will take place, no closures or major lane restrictions are planned between now and Monday morning, Jan. 6.

Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and expect the unexpected in terms of unscheduled highway restrictions due to disabled vehicles, crashes or other incidents.

ADOT and other safety agencies, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, encourage drivers to stay alert, buckle up and get adequate rest before driving. Motorists should never drive while impaired. Make arrangements for designated drivers or ride services.

According to law enforcement reports, nine people died in nine fatal crashes on Arizona roadways, including local streets, over last year’s Christmas weekend. Four of those fatal crashes were listed as alcohol-related.

Drivers also should check weather forecasts and stay up to date on road conditions. Keeping speeds in check, being cautious in existing work zones and avoiding distractions are among ADOT’s key safety recommendations during the holiday travel season.

An emergency kit in your vehicle can help if you face inclement weather, experience car troubles or face an unscheduled stop in traffic. Items to pack include:

Extra bottled water

Snack foods

Flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing, including extra gloves

First-aid kit

Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. ADOT provides additional information at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Drivers also should check their vehicles before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.