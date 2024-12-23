DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving over New Year’s holiday

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers between Friday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

“Fremont County law enforcement will be working over the extended New Year's holiday, patrolling our roads and looking for impaired drivers. Never get behind the wheel when you're impaired, as it's too dangerous and there are too many options to get home, such as SafeRide,” said Lt. Heath Wharton of the Riverton Police department.



Through November, there were 25 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County in 2024, down 44 percent since last year. There have been five alcohol-related fatalities this year, down 17 percent from last year. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.



SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782).



The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.



For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.