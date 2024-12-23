Mistra Geopolitics Director invited as an expert to UNDP in New York

The world faces human security challenges

At the 30-year mark of the introduction of the Human Security concept, introduced by the UNDP’s Human Development Report (HDR), the world faces some of its greatest human security challenges in decades.

Wars and violent conflicts are on the rise – with 59 active conflicts in 2023﻿ – with an inevitable human toll. At the same time transformations from human-driven planetary change and technological innovation are reshaping the development and security landscape.

Human Security Colloquium at the United Nations

Future human security challenges, AI-related risks and sustainable development will be discussed with international high-profile research experts at the Human Security Colloquium held at the United Nations in New York.

“I am honoured to contribute our research knowledge to this high-level dialogue at the United Nations in New York,” said Professor Björn-Ola Linnér.