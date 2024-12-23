Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,420 in the last 365 days.

Mistra Geopolitics Director invited as an expert to UNDP in New York

The world faces human security challenges

At the 30-year mark of the introduction of the Human Security concept, introduced by the UNDP’s Human Development Report (HDR), the world faces some of its greatest human security challenges in decades.

Wars and violent conflicts are on the rise – with 59 active conflicts in 2023﻿ – with an inevitable human toll. At the same time transformations from human-driven planetary change and technological innovation are reshaping the development and security landscape.

Human Security Colloquium at the United Nations

Future human security challenges, AI-related risks and sustainable development will be discussed with international high-profile research experts at the Human Security Colloquium held at the United Nations in New York.

“I am honoured to contribute our research knowledge to this high-level dialogue at the United Nations in New York,” said Professor Björn-Ola Linnér. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mistra Geopolitics Director invited as an expert to UNDP in New York

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more