2024-2025 Holiday Payment Schedule for Unemployment Benefits

The 2024-2025 holiday benefits payment schedule is now available. Due to several upcoming holidays, claimants who receive unemployment benefits via direct deposit will see payments post to their accounts three business days after the issue date, instead of the standard four business days.

Debit card payments will still take the same number of processing days (three working business days from the issue date), meaning the holidays may cause a 1-day delay in payments by debit card.

The holiday payment schedule can be found below. For any assistance or questions, contact UI customer support: Unemployment Help

Please Note: The issue date is the date that a claimant files their weekly claim. However, if a claimant files their weekly claim on a Sunday or on an IWD holiday, the issue date will be the next IWD business day. 

Issue Date  Available in Direct Deposit Account  

Available on  

Debit Card  
12/18/24 12/23/24 12/23/24
12/19/24 12/24/24 12/24/24
12/20/24 12/27/24 12/27/24
12/23/24 12/30/24 12/30/24
12/24/24 12/31/24 12/31/24
12/27/24 1/2/25 1/2/25
12/30/24 1/3/25 1/3/25
12/31/24 1/6/25 1/6/25
1/2/25 1/7/25 1/7/25
1/3/25 1/8/25 1/8/25
1/6/25 1/9/25 1/9/25
1/7/25 1/10/25 1/10/25
1/8/25 1/13/25 1/13/25
1/9/25 1/14/25 1/14/25
1/10/25 1/15/25 1/15/25
1/13/25 1/16/25 1/16/25
1/14/25 1/17/25 1/17/25
1/15/25 1/21/25 1/21/25
1/16/25 1/22/25 1/22/25
1/17/25 1/23/25 1/23/25
1/21/25 1/24/25 1/24/25

UI Customer Service

Phone: 1-866-239-0843 
Email: uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov

Hours

Unemployment Insurance Customer Service Hours: (excluding state holidays): 
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Legal Disclaimer:

