RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-Green Algae

Published on Monday, December 23, 2024

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory for recreational activities at Slack Reservoir in Smithfield, Blackamore Pond in Cranston, Boone Lake in Exeter, and Upper Melville Pond in Portsmouth. The recreational advisories were associated with high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Almy Pond in Newport, Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth, Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield, Mashapaug Pond and Roger Williams Park Ponds in Providence all remain under advisory due to continued visual evidence of blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae are generally less active as seasonal changes reduce light and temperature in the winter. However, the possibility of recurring blooms and/or toxins represent potential risks, even in iced-over conditions.

DEM monitoring has ended for the year. Regardless of season, the public is reminded to avoid contact with any body of water that is bright green or has a dense, floating scum. Blue-green algae blooms may look like green paint or thick pea soup.

For more information and a list of historical advisories, visit www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen. DEM still encourages the public to send reports of suspected blue-green algae blooms, along with photographs, if possible, to DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov.