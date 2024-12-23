Alaska Business Expands Internationally with Support from the U.S. Commercial Service

In January 2023, rural Sitka-based Ramper Innovations, known for its innovative luggage belt ramp system, TISABAS, identified international sales as a key priority for growth. CEO Tim Fulton sought to enter the Malaysian market and partnered with the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Anchorage for guidance on identifying distributors and navigating regulations.

CS Alaska’s Office Director connected Fulton with the relevant Commercial Specialist at the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Together, they conducted a consultation call to discuss market insights, distributor options, and regulatory requirements. The Commercial Service team at post provided Fulton with valuable resources, including Malaysian customs and regulatory guidelines and access to the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM).

Through this collaboration, Ramper Innovations established a partnership with HEE Group, a reputable distributor in Malaysia. HEE Group purchased two TISABAS units on speculation for potential sales to Malaysian Airlines. Despite challenges with customs inspections and approvals, a demonstration of the units is now scheduled.

Thanks to the support of CS Alaska and CS Malaysia, Ramper Innovations not only entered the Malaysian market but also ensured compliance with local standards, paving the way for future opportunities. As a result of this growing business, Ramper Innovations has created two new positions to support its expanding sales and administrative needs.