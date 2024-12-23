Delaware Business Succeeds in Qatar With Indoor Air & Water Purification Solutions

Located in Newark, DE, BATTA Environmental Associates, Inc. (BATTA), is a full-service, integrated professional environmental services firm. BATTA is a recognized supplier of environmental engineering, industrial hygiene, geo-environmental, indoor air quality, and environmental laboratory services. BATTA also provides a unique range of oil and hydrocarbon absorption products used in supporting soil and groundwater remediation projects​. In April 2022, BATTA reached out to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Philadelphia office to learn about environmental consulting services opportunities in Qatar. BATTA focused primarily on finding new markets for its air purification and sanitization devices.​ ​

CS Philadelphia reached out to CS Qatar and they conducted an Initial Market Check (IMC) for opportunities in the market, to help BATTA understand industry demands, market entry requirements, and potential market entry strategies. Based on that assessment from the IMC, BATTA decided to sponsor Trade Winds in 2022 to optimize their strategy to expand into other markets from the UAE. In Qatar, CS Doha introduced BATTA to local companies that could serve as potential distributors. With assistance from CS Philadelphia and CS Doha, BATTA strategized how to break into the Qatar market and began discussions with a potential partner. CS Doha vetted all potential distributors and provided local business knowledge to ensure a secure partnership.​​ As a result of CS Philadelphia and CS Qatar’s collaboration, BATTA signed an agreement valued at $100,000 in October 2023 for distribution with the local company in Doha on the areas of air purification and water purification. This partnership will serve as a springboard for BATTA’s future export opportunities in the region and for various market segments and customers in Qatar in which they have already achieved some success.​