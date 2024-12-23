PA Boarding School Supports Ukrainian Students

The Perkiomen School is an independent, coed, boarding & day school for students in grades 6-12, PG. The Perkiomen community inspires students to risk becoming their best. In 2020, the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Ukraine office counseled Perkiomen School on market opportunities within the CS Ukraine - E2E Virtual Connection Program 2020 to support Ukrainian students deprived of education due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The U.S Commercial Service Philadelphia office offered its assistance to develop new partnerships with the agents in Ukraine.

In April 2022, right after the outbreak of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, the U.S. Commercial Service hosted a webinar entitled “Ukrainian Students’ Challenges and Opportunities During the War”. More than 90 U.S. schools registered, and over 70 attended the webinar. A second webinar was later hosted, in which more than 140 US schools registered, and 90+ attended the webinar. Perkiomen School participated in both events. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 1600 schools have been damaged and 212 destroyed, making it every seventh school in the country. According to the OpenDoors report, in 2022/23, the number of Ukrainian international students in the United States increased by 12.9%, totaling 2072 students. In 2022 - 2023, six Ukrainian students enrolled in Perkiomen School in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 academic years.

