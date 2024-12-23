Maryland Food Company Avoids Scam

A & M Smoked Meats located in Baltimore MD requested the assistance of the U.S. Commercial Service in Baltimore (CS Baltimore) in an effort to fulfill a sales contract with an entity claiming to represent a Qatari government agency. As a direct result of Commercial Service counseling and prompt assistance, A&M avoided incurring a $2,850 financial loss. As a direct result of Commercial Service counseling and prompt assistance, A&M avoided incurring a $2,850 financial loss. The company plans to continue working closely with CS Maryland, using CS programs and services to grow their presence in the Middle East and other regions around the world.

“Thanks to the U.S. Commercial Service Baltimore office for helping us avoid what could have been a substantial financial loss for the company. We look forward to continuing our work with CS Baltimore to grow our export sales.” Aqualita Brown Founder, A&M Smoked Meats.