PA Business Works With Commercial Service at WEFTEC, Sales Result

Hydro Instruments manufactures gas chlorination equipment and related products concerned with pollution control. The company exhibited at WEFTEC 2022, the most significant annual water and wastewater exhibition and conference in the world, to increase its international sales. The trade show utilized the U.S. Commercial Service’s (CS) Trade Event Partnership Program to partner with the U.S. Commercial Service’s Environmental Technologies Global Team and Philadelphia office to promote the show and recruit foreign buyers.

The U.S. Commercial Service Colombia promoted and recruited a delegation of Colombian buyers consisting of 36 companies to WEFTEC 2022. CS Colombia counseled the delegation about the show, provided information on the exhibition, guided them through the event exhibitor’s directory, and promoted the B2B matchmaking program offered by the Environmental Technologies Global Team. One of the companies recruited by CS Colombia to WEFTEC 2022 was Empresas Municipales de Cali (EMCALI), who during the show, visited the Hydro Instruments booth and participated in a technical session in conjunction with Hydro Instruments Colombian distributor Servicloro. Servicloro also attended the trade show as part of the Colombian delegation. In June 2023, Hydro Instruments, through their distributor Servicloro, sold equipment for dosing chlorine gas and disinfection of drinking water to EMCALI.