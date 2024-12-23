Applications now available for CDBG and HOME grants

The City of Lawrence, through the Housing Initiatives Division of the Planning & Development Services Department, invites non-profit and for-profit organizations to submit applications for projects to be funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program as part of the 2025 Annual Action Plan. Funds are awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to meet a national objective as established by Congress and must be used for an eligible activity for the program.

The 2025 Annual Action Plan will include projects to be undertaken during the program year from August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026. For Program Year 2025, the City anticipates available CDBG funding to be approximately $740,000 and HOME funding to be approximately $430,000 plus any program income and/or reallocation of previous unused grant funds. Actual award figures from the federal government should be available in March 2025. However, the final entitlement amounts may be significantly less than prior years, depending on federal budget decisions.

The City will accept applications for funding beginning December 23, 2024 through January 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. No applications will be accepted after January 31, 2025.

Applications are available on the Housing Initiatives Division CDBG/HOME website or in the Planning & Development Services office, 6 East 6th Street.

If you have questions about the application process or wish to discuss a specific funding proposal, please contact the Housing Initiatives staff at (785) 832-7700.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

