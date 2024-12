Important Notice: Change of Local Tax Rate: Giles County

On November 5, 2024, voters in Giles County voted to increase the local sales tax rate to 2.75%. The effective date of the tax rate increase is February 1, 2025. Read more in important notice #24-12.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.