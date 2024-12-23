Unemployment Benefits: 2024-2025 Holiday Payment Schedule
The 2024-2025 holiday benefits payment schedule is now available. Due to several upcoming holidays, claimants who receive unemployment benefits via direct deposit will see payments post to their accounts three business days after the issue date, instead of the standard four business days.
Debit card payments will still take the same number of processing days (three working business days from the issue date), meaning the holidays may cause a 1-day delay in payments by debit card.
The holiday payment schedule can be found below. For any assistance or questions, contact UI customer support: Unemployment Help
|
Issue Date
on DBRO
|Available in Direct Deposit Account
|
Available on
Debit Card
|12/18/24
|12/23/24
|12/23/24
|12/19/24
|12/24/24
|12/24/24
|12/20/24
|12/27/24
|12/27/24
|12/23/24
|12/30/24
|12/30/24
|12/24/24
|12/31/24
|12/31/24
|12/27/24
|1/2/25
|1/2/25
|12/30/24
|1/3/25
|1/3/25
|12/31/24
|1/6/25
|1/6/25
|1/2/25
|1/7/25
|1/7/25
|1/3/25
|1/8/25
|1/8/25
|1/6/25
|1/9/25
|1/9/25
|1/7/25
|1/10/25
|1/10/25
|1/8/25
|1/13/25
|1/13/25
|1/9/25
|1/14/25
|1/14/25
|1/10/25
|1/15/25
|1/15/25
|1/13/25
|1/16/25
|1/16/25
|1/14/25
|1/17/25
|1/17/25
|1/15/25
|1/21/25
|1/21/25
|1/16/25
|1/22/25
|1/22/25
|1/17/25
|1/23/25
|1/23/25
|1/21/25
|1/24/25
|1/24/25
UI Customer Service
Phone: 1-866-239-0843
Email: uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov
Hours
Unemployment Insurance Customer Service Hours: (excluding state holidays):
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
