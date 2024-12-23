Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Market is Probable to Influence the Value of $ 43.55 Billion by 2034

Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Market

The rising awareness of data protection laws is driving the adoption of cloud identity and access management solutions.

On-premise cloud identity and access management solutions are gaining increased traction as they provide greater control over data security and protocols for organizations. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The research report uses industry-standard research methodologies to offer accurate and reliable of the rapidly growing consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market The market for CIAM is on a growth trajectory, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market size was valued at USD 9.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 43.55 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.7% from 2025 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Consumer identity and access management (CIAM) is a set of processes and technologies that enable organizations to securely manage consumer identity data and their access to applications and services. CIAM employs security methods such as multifactor authentication and fingerprint recognition to ensure only authorized get access to sensitive data and information. Most CIAM systems enable users to sign in and access services with a single set of login credentials.CIAM incorporates several features such as single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), passkeys and passwordless authentication, Self-service account management, consent and preference management, directory service, and identity verification to ensure secure management of profile data. With CIAM, organizations can meet compliance mandates across various industry frameworks and regulatory standards.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The market for CIAM is projected to reach USD 43.55 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.7% from 2025 to 2034.• CIAM solutions enable organizations to comply with regulations such as CGPA and GDPR by providing tools for consent management, data access, and user privacy.• The market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, deployment, authentication method, industry verticals, and region.• The CIAM market research provides a regional analysis of all the major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The market has the presence of both established players and new entrants. The top market participants are making substantial investments in R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint. A few of the key market players are:• IBM• Microsoft• Salesforce• SAP SE• Okta• Broadcom• HID Global• OneLogin, Inc.• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Zoho Corporation• Atos SE• Verizon Enterprise Solutions• Avancer Corporation𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Technological Advancements: Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enable CIAM solutions to analyze vast amounts of information to detect patterns and identify anomalies in user behavior. These advancements are driving the consumer identity and access management market forward.Rising Incidence of Cyberattacks: The rising incidence of cyberattacks has created the need for robust security measures. This, in turn, is prompting organizations to adopt more advanced access controls such as CIAM to minimize the risk of unauthorized access.𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Digitalization of Businesses: The growing digitalization of businesses is anticipated to provide lucrative consumer identity and access management market opportunities, as CIAM solutions enable businesses to streamline user registration and authentication across several digital platforms effectively.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:North America: North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024. This is primarily due to advanced technology infrastructure and a strong focus on cybersecurity. Also, the advanced digital landscape in the region compels businesses to invest in advanced CIAM solutions.Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific consumer identity and access management market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The rapid digital transformation across various industries in major economies such as China and India, rising internet penetration, and growing awareness about cybersecurity are boosting the adoption of CIAM solutions across the region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By Component Outlook:• Solution• Identity Governance• Identity Analytics• Identity Administration and Authentication• Identity Proofing Services• Services• Professional Services• Managed ServicesBy Deployment Outlook• On-Premises• CloudBy Authentication Method Outlook• Single Sign-On (SSO)• Passwordless Authentication• OthersBy Industry Verticals Outlook• BFSI• Hospitality & Travel• Healthcare• Retail & E-Commerce• Education• Government & Public Sector• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the consumer identity and access management market worth?The global market size was valued at USD 9.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 43.55 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the consumer identity and access management market value?The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.7% from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share of the market in 2024?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which deployment segment dominated the market in 2024?The on-premises segment dominated the market in 2024. 