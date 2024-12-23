PHILIPPINES, December 23 - Press Release

December 23, 2024 Sailing home for the holidays: Gatchalian champions protections for PH seafarers As Filipino seafarers return home for the Christmas holidays, Senator Win Gatchalian highlighted the importance of the Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers in providing enhanced protection and ensuring a safer, more secure working environment for these maritime workers. "It is undeniable that Filipino seafarers play a crucial role in our country's economic growth. They are the lifeline of our maritime industry. We pushed for the enactment of this measure as the government must continuously nurture, protect, and guide our seafarers. Mechanisms must be in place to safeguard their well-being, safety, and fair treatment, wherever they may sail," Gatchalian said. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reveals the economic contribution of sea-based Filipino workers. In October this year alone, overseas Filipino seafarers sent home cash remittances amounting to USD 602.35 million. From January to October 2024, their total remittances reached USD 5.69 billion, marking a 14% growth compared to the USD 5.61 billion recorded for the same period in 2023. The President signed RA 12021, or An Act Providing for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, in September this year. Gatchalian, a co-author of the measure, expressed optimism about its benefits. "With the signing of this measure, Filipino seamen will now enjoy better protection. This will help them improve their work efficiency and enhance their competitiveness on the global stage," Gatchalian said. With the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) out soon, the law demonstrates the country's commitment to upholding international maritime safety standards with a particular emphasis on enhancing the training and accreditation processes for Filipino seafarers, he added. The senator explained that the law seeks to ensure that Filipino seafarers would have the right to a safe and secure workplace that complies with safety standards, fair terms and conditions of employment, decent working and living conditions on board a ship, and appropriate medical care for both overseas and domestic seafarers. Between 2016 and 2021, the Philippines deployed over 400,000 Filipino seafarers, reflecting the country's strong maritime heritage. Further, it is estimated that there is one Filipino seafarer for every 4 to 5 crew members on board a vessel at any given time. The COVID-19 caused a 54% decline in seafarer deployments in 2020, but deployment levels bounced back in 2021, averaging around 40,000 monthly - approaching pre-pandemic figures. Pauwi ngayong kapaskuhan: Gatchalian binigyang diin ang mas matibay na proteksyon para sa PH seafarers Habang umuuwi ang mga Pilipinong seafarer ngayong kapaskuhan, binigyang-diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers sa pagbibigay ng mas malakas na proteksyon at mas ligtas na mga kondisyon sa trabaho para sa mga manggagawang pandagat. "Hinding-hindi maitatanggi ang mahalagang papel ng mga Pilipinong seafarer sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya. Sila ang lifeline ng ating maritime industry. Itinulak natin ang pagpapatibay ng batas na ito dahil ang gobyerno ay kailangang patuloy na mag-alaga, magbigay ng proteksyon, at gumabay sa ating mga seafarer. Kailangang magkaroon ng mga mekanismo na magtitiyak ng kanilang kaligtasan, kapakanan, at patas na pagtrato saan man sila maglayag," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), mahalaga ang kontribusyon ng mga manggagawang Pilipino sa dagat sa ekonomiya ng bansa. Noong Oktubre 2024, umabot sa USD 602.35 milyon ang naipadalang remittances ng mga overseas Filipino seafarer. Mula Enero hanggang Oktubre 2024, umabot sa USD 5.69 bilyon ang kabuuang remittances nila, mas mataas ng 14% kumpara sa USD 5.61 bilyon na naitala para sa parehong panahon noong 2023. Nilagdaan ng Pangulo noong Setyembre 2024 ang Republic Act No. 12021, o An Act Providing for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, noong Setyembre ng taong ito. Ayon kay Gatchalian, na isa sa mga co-author ng batas, malaki ang magiging benepisyo nito para sa mga Pilipinong seafarer. "Sa pamamagitan ng batas na ito, magkakaroon na ng mas malakas na proteksyon ang ating mga seafarer. Makakatulong ito upang mapaigting pa ang kanilang kahusayan sa trabaho at mapalakas ang kanilang kompetisyon sa pandaigdigang entablado," ani Gatchalian. Dagdag pa niya, sa nalalapit na paglabas ng Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), ipinapakita ng batas na ito ang dedikasyon ng bansa sa pagpapatibay ng international maritime safety standards. Tinututukan nito ang pagpapabuti ng pagsasanay at accreditation processes para sa mga Pilipinong seafarer. Ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na layon ng batas na tiyakin na ang mga Pilipinong seafarer ay magkakaroon ng karapatan sa isang ligtas at maayos na lugar ng trabaho na sumusunod sa mga pamantayan ng kaligtasan, patas na mga kondisyon at termino ng trabaho, disenteng kondisyon sa pagtatrabaho at pamumuhay sa barko, at maayos na serbisyong medikal para sa parehong overseas at domestic seafarers. Mula 2016 hanggang 2021, mahigit 400,000 Pilipinong seafarer ang naipadala ng bansa, patunay ng malakas na maritime heritage ng Pilipinas. Sa bawat barko, tinatayang isa sa bawat apat o lima na crew member ay Pilipino. Bagama't bumaba ng 54% ang bilang ng mga deployed seafarer noong 2020 dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic, gumanda ang pigura noong 2021 o umabot sa average na halos 40,000 kada buwan.

