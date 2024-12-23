NUJ Christmas hours & emergency legal numbers, 2024

The NUJ will close for the Christmas and New Year break at close of business 1PM on Tuesday 24 December. We will reopen the London and Irish offices on Thursday 2 January and the Scottish office on Friday 3 January.

Emergency Legal Helpline

Thompsons solicitors will operate an emergency legal advice service over the Christmas/New Year period, available 24 hours a day. Where possible, you should have your NUJ membership details to hand. More information.

For general legal emergencies, call 07773 587 325

For emergency police station representation, call 0800 587 7530

For non-emergency matters, email [email protected] and your query will be dealt with as soon as possible when the NUJ reopens in the New Year

Non-legal emergency cover

For non-legal emergencies email Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary and Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary on [email protected] and [email protected] respectively.

Otherwise please email your usual department contact and your query will be responded to in the New Year.

