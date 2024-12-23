Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Village of Harrod

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashland Village of Savannah

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Belmont Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont County District Board of Health

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Garfield Heights City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Defiance Village of Hicksville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Hicksville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Walnut Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Worthington City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Great Home Healthcare. LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility

12/24/2024 TO 12/24/2024 Performance Audit Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Greene County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Guernsey Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hamilton Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hardin The Park District Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Highland Highland County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Central Ohio Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lakeland Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Logan Village of Lakeview

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbia Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel), LLC DBA H.Y.P.E. of Lucas LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Caregiver Grove Behavioral Health, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Miami Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Milton Union Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery New Lebanon Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Springfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Danbury Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Perry Perry County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Southern Perry County Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland City of Shelby

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland County Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull McKinley Memorial Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Weathersfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Warren Deerfield Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Washington Barlow Agricultural and Mechanical Association, Inc.

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Wood Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA



