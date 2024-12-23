Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Village of Harrod
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashland Village of Savannah
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Belmont Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Garfield Heights City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Defiance Village of Hicksville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Hicksville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Walnut Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Worthington City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Great Home Healthcare. LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
12/24/2024 TO 12/24/2024		 Performance Audit
Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Greene County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Guernsey Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hardin The Park District Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Highland Highland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Central Ohio Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Logan Village of Lakeview
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel), LLC DBA H.Y.P.E. of Lucas LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Caregiver Grove Behavioral Health, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Miami Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Milton Union Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery New Lebanon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Danbury Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Perry Perry County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Southern Perry County Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland City of Shelby
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull McKinley Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Weathersfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Warren Deerfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Washington Barlow Agricultural and Mechanical Association, Inc.
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

