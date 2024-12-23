Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Village of Harrod
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashland
|Village of Savannah
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Belmont
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll
|Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Garfield Heights City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Village of Hicksville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Hicksville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Walnut Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Worthington City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Great Home Healthcare. LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
12/24/2024 TO 12/24/2024
|Performance Audit
|Fulton
|Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Greene County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|The Park District Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Highland
|Highland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Central Ohio Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Logan
|Village of Lakeview
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel), LLC DBA H.Y.P.E. of Lucas LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Caregiver Grove Behavioral Health, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Milton Union Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|New Lebanon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Danbury Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Perry County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Southern Perry County Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Pike County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|City of Shelby
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|McKinley Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Weathersfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Warren
|Deerfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Washington
|Barlow Agricultural and Mechanical Association, Inc.
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
