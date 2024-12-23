Gulftainer Expands Operations with New Warehousing Capability in Canaveral Cargo Terminal Luke Richards, Managing Director, Canaveral Cargo Terminal Gulftainer Logo

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulftainer, a leading international ports and terminals operator, and supply chain and logistics solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its cargo handling capabilities at Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT), with the recent addition of five new warehouses, offering a total bonded storage capacity of over 56,000sqft. This development underscores Gulftainer USA’s (GT USA) commitment to invest in enhancing its infrastructure to meet the growing demands of customers and the regional economy.The state-of-the-art, fully enclosed facilities are designed to support a wide range of cargo types, ensuring efficient storage, handling and distribution. These warehouses are strategically located within CCT, in close proximity to the quay, facilitating seamless connectivity to transportation networks and enhancing supply chain efficiency.Luke Richards, Managing Director of Canaveral Cargo Terminal, said: “This expansion represents a significant milestone in GT USA’s mission to deliver world-class services to our customers. The additional capacity reinforces our ability to handle increased cargo volumes and new ‘weather sensitive’ cargo volumes whilst maintaining the highest standards of service and quality control.”CCT is a premier cargo terminal operator, offering a full suite of logistics and transportation services. With a focus on efficiency, innovation and customer satisfaction, GT USA plays a pivotal role in supporting the economic development of Central Florida and remains dedicated to driving economic growth in the region by fostering strong partnerships and providing innovative logistics solutions. The new warehouses are now operational and already serving the needs of our customers.

