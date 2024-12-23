Reflecting with wisdom, reforming with agility, renewing for new horizons

Dear colleagues, students, parents, and friends,

The sudden drop in temperature seems to perfectly complement the festive atmosphere as the digits on the calendar edge closer to 2025. Looking back, the colourful and bustling days of 2024 have settled into cherished stories amidst the holiday spirit. Looking ahead, we see the promise of long-awaited celebrations, family holidays, and exciting plans to make the coming year even more fulfilling.

If 2024 has been marked by "complexity and turbulence" globally, it has been a year of "innovative iteration" for Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU). At XJTLU, iteration is far more than mere repetition. It is a dynamic, collective process where our community continually pushes the boundaries of thought with wisdom, embraces the waves of change with reinvention, and unlocks boundless possibilities through action. Together, with creativity and a shared sense of responsibility, we are forging a distinctive path in exploring "the future of the university" and the transformative potential of "Education +."

Reflecting with wisdom, reforming with agility

Reflection is the ability to approach truth, a process that breaks through entrenched perceptions and practices, and it is the driving force for continuous innovation. Reform, built on this foundation, transforms insights into action, proactively responding to emerging needs and forging new paths.

Amidst the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, XJTLU has gone beyond surface-level AI narratives to reflect deeply on its relationship with education. This reflection gave rise to our "Education + AI" strategy, which centres on education while leveraging technology as a catalyst for innovation. Supported by the third-generation XIPU AI platform, we have reformed teaching and administrative processes across the University.

Thanks to the reflection of our XJTLU educators on the role of teachers in the digital age and the personalised needs of students, we have harnessed AI to innovate across learning, teaching, assessment, and support systems. These efforts have redefined traditional knowledge-based education, paving the way for personalised learning environments that focus on skill development, interest-driven exploration, and research-led growth.

Our students, too, make the most of the resources available to them, reflecting on their paths to growth and constantly challenging themselves to reform their futures. Across global arenas, XJTLU students are exemplifying diverse possibilities for the future – whether through a creative film, a breakthrough research achievement, an innovative entrepreneurial plan, or even a powerful golf swing. Their unique explorations illustrate the vibrancy and potential of tomorrow’s talent.

Internally, we have also engaged in proactive organisational reviews to reflect on institutional effectiveness. This has enabled us to reform support systems, striving for more efficient, flexible, and future-oriented management models. We encourage every staff member to seize this opportunity to reassess their role, actively redefine their contributions, and grow alongside XJTLU as we embrace the future together.

Innovative ecosystem, flourishing growth

Guided by our mission to serve society, XJTLU continues to reflect on the University's responsibilities and reform its roles. By connecting industry, education, research, government, and society, we contribute our insights to achieving a deep integration of knowledge creation, talent development, technological innovation, industrial progress, and societal advancement.

2024 has been a "year of reform and innovation" for the XJTLU community. The XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), having undergone thorough reviews and adjustments, has relaunched with renewed focus. By refining its integrated education model and expanding partnerships with industry giants like Bosch, CP Group and more, it continues to deepen collaborations with enterprises. Guided by real-world industry challenges, the College provides seamless support for student innovation and entrepreneurship, from initial ideas to full-scale implementation, through platforms such as Innovation Factory, X3 Co-Venture, and the Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub.

Our research and explorations have also led to new understandings of future education, forms of universities, and campus models. Thanks to the collective efforts of our academic and administrative units, our multicampus operations and future university model have become increasingly clear.

In October 2024, XJTLU launched its ecosystem strategy, supported by advancements in AI, semiconductors, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals, and more. This strategy represents not only a progress report on our role in building an innovative ecosystem, but also an open invitation for collaboration. We aspire to see academia, industry, research, government, and society harmoniously integrated to co-create a sustainable innovation ecosystem, enabling society to effectively respond to the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Globalisation is also a key component of building this innovative ecosystem. In 2024, XJTLU prioritised transnational collaboration to extend its ecosystem globally. For example, the College of Industry-Entrepreneurs established the Central and Eastern Europe Centre of the Belt and Road Division in Budapest, Hungary. This expanded our global footprint, strengthened partnerships, and enhanced XJTLU’s global impact.

Reform marks the start of a new journey. Looking forward, no matter how the landscape evolves, XJTLU’s goals remain clear: we will stay true to our mission of cultivating talent and conducting research while exploring new roles for universities. Through innovation, we will create excellence and fulfil our social responsibilities as a university.

Educational leadership, scaling new heights

XJTLU’s mission to lead educational transformation in China and influence global education is extending beyond elite higher education to foundational education, vocational, and applied universities. With the establishment of the XJTLU Basic Education Group and the XIPU-Linyi College of Dream Chasers, we have formed an integrated innovation ecosystem for lifelong learning and holistic education that spans foundational, higher, and professional education, meeting the needs of society in this new era.

This year, new partnerships with organisations like CP Group and China Education Group further expand our exploration of how humanity can thrive and learn in an intelligent society. As personalised, interest-driven, lifelong learning and innovation become essential components of future living, breaking down barriers between foundational, university, and continuing education will be critical. Our mission is to design a new educational framework that supports healthy growth, lifelong learning, and meaningful living in the intelligent era.

We are inspired by the demands of the times and empowered by technological advancements. Trust from our students and parents fuels our passion for innovation. Our diverse, open, and efficient team of staff makes our vision tangible. Continued support from our parent institutions – Xi’an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool – enables steady and sustainable progress. With the guidance of an external advisory team that has supported XJTLU for 15 years, our journey towards achieving ambitious goals grows ever broader. With the collaboration of partners in creating an innovation ecosystem, XJTLU gains even greater confidence to push boundaries and embrace bold innovation. And with the continued care and support from across society, XJTLU’s blueprint for innovation will shine even brighter, reinforcing our commitment to delivering a distinctive "XJTLU solution" for the future of education.

Finally, may the holidays bring warmth and joy to you and your families, and may 2025 be a year of boundless possibilities. The coming Year of the Snake, rich in symbolism across cultures, represents wisdom, agility, and renewal. Let us embrace the new year with openness and determination, reflecting wisely, reforming flexibly, and embarking on new journeys to create a beautiful ecosystem where education and societal innovation intertwine.

Wishing you and your families a joyous Christmas, a prosperous New Year, and a vibrant Spring Festival. May peace, health, and fulfilment accompany you and your loved ones in the year ahead!