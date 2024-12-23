Conclusion of the International Reading Forum After Three Days of Cultural Creativity and Intellectual Interaction

Reading Workshop TED Talk Book Exchange Forum Visitors Reading

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Reading Forum concluded its activities after three days filled with cultural discussions, dialogue sessions, and interactive workshops, which brought together a selection of writers, intellectuals, and specialists in the field of reading and publishing.The forum witnessed a large turnout and remarkable public interest, leading to sold-out tickets on most days, confirming its status as one of the most prominent cultural events in the Kingdom.The forum was distinguished by the diversity of its programs, which included discussion sessions addressing various cultural and intellectual topics. Among the most popular sessions was "The Magic of Narrative: How Novels Nourish Our Minds and Hearts," which explored the role of novels in artistic expression, reflecting cultures, and promoting critical thinking. The session "The Role of Reading and Learning in Creating Successful Content" focused on the importance of reading as a fundamental element in developing marketing and communication strategies.The forum included interactive workshops such as "The Impact of Effective Reading on a Successful Author," which addressed reading techniques, text analysis, and their impact on developing literary creativity. It also presented innovative activities such as the "Book Exchange Corner," which allowed visitors to exchange books and discover new releases, enhancing the spirit of community participation.Over its three days, the forum focused on sustainable education and cultural communication, highlighting Saudi talents in the fields of reading and thought. The discussion sessions explored various topics such as "The Importance of Reading History for the Future" and "How Technology is Reshaping Reading and Learning Habits." It also shed light on cross-border human stories in a session titled "From Bamboo Stalk to the Journeys of the City of Clay."The final day witnessed peak interaction with the session "Reading for Learning and Life," which focused on the importance of reading as a tool for personal development, in addition to the session "Superheroes: From Fiction to Reality," which impressed the audience by reviewing the cultural and social impact of superhero characters.The forum also demonstrated its positive impact by raising awareness of the importance of reading as a tool for developing thought and deepening cultural understanding, contributing to the development of participants' skills both personally and professionally.Many attendees expressed their direct benefit from the workshops and discussion sessions, noting that they had acquired new techniques for text analysis and enhanced critical thinking. Interactive activities, such as the Book Exchange Corner, contributed to strengthening community relationships and building networks based on the love of reading and knowledge, making the forum an inspiring turning point for many visitors in adopting sustainable reading habits.The International Reading Forum is a distinguished platform that brings together different cultures, motivating young and old to adopt reading as an essential part of daily life, thus consolidating its role in building a conscious and educated society.

