Jeddah Season Unveils Poster for “Daym Al-Sayf” Night Inspired by the Artistry of Khaled Al-Faisal

"Daym Al-Sayf” Night Poster

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeddah Season has revealed the official poster for the “Daym Al-Sayf” night, scheduled for next Thursday, April 3, as part of the “A Week in Love of Khaled Al-Faisal” celebrations. This special night stands out as one of the key cultural highlights of Jeddah Season, honoring the artistic and cultural journey of His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.The poster features a unique design centered around the poem “Majmouat Al-Insan” (“The Human Collection”), symbolizing Prince Khaled as a poet, artist, and intellectual, adding cultural and artistic depth to the design. A selection of visual elements extracted from Prince Khaled’s own artworks were also used, resulting in a poster that beautifully reflects his poetic and artistic identity in a refined visual harmony.The event is part of “A Week in Love of Khaled Al-Faisal,” which also includes an exhibition documenting the Prince’s journey through his artistic and cultural works, selected writings, inspirational quotes, and art pieces inspired by his poetry.The concert offers a comprehensive experience — not just an auditory delight, but also a visual one — blending the beauty of words with the splendor of visual performance in an artistic atmosphere that mirrors the depth of Khaled Al-Faisal’s cultural and creative legacy.It’s worth noting that through this event, Jeddah Season aims to highlight the rich artistic and cultural heritage presented by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, with a celebration befitting his stature. The “Daym Al-Sayf” night promises to be an unforgettable event within Jeddah Season, produced by Benchmark.

