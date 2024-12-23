Submit Release
Governor Transported to UNMC Following Fall from Horse

NEBRASKA, December 23 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

LINCOLN, NE – While riding on horseback with family members today, Governor Jim Pillen was bucked off a new a new horse and was injured. The Governor was transported to Columbus Community Hospital, and out of an abundance of caution, was then transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha. The Governor is expected to remain at UNMC for several days. The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team.

 

Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas.

 

All official updates regarding the Governor’s condition will be communicated through the Governor’s office.

