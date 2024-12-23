Veolia landfill fined for failing to manage leachate levels

The EPA found that Veolia has not complied with requests to progressively cap, or seal, the landfill, a crucial measure to prevent the rainwater getting into the waste stored on site.

This failure has led to increased volumes of leachate, a wastewater generated by landfill operations, creating a potential risk to groundwater, nearby wetlands and the Williams River.

EPA Executive Director Operations Jason Gordon said the EPA takes the protection of waterways very seriously.

“Operators of landfills have a clear responsibility to manage their sites in accordance with environmental standards, which are in place to ensure waterways and other natural resources are protected,” Mr Gordon said.

“In January this year we issued Veolia with a Clean-Up Notice, requiring the company to implement effective measures to manage leachate levels, including capping the landfill as well as treating and removing excess leachate from the premises to other treatment facilities.

“However, subsequent investigations revealed that between June and September 2024, Veolia failed to take action to address our concerns and that is not good enough.

“We are now actively working with Veolia to ensure the site meets compliance standards. As part of their efforts, Veolia is doubling the capacity of their leachate treatment plant to better manage leachate levels in the future.

“Veolia’s commitment to upgrading their treatment facilities is a step in the right direction to ensure long-term environmental protection and compliance.”

The EPA will continue to monitor the site closely to ensure all necessary measures are implemented to protect the environment and community.