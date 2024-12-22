Rode Closure- Cornwall
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 125 is down to one lane in the area of 2753 VT Route 125 in Cornwall due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Ryan Sheehan
Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP
ECD II
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
