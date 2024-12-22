Rode Closure- Cornwall

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 125 is down to one lane in the area of 2753 VT Route 125 in Cornwall due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

