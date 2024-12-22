New environmental name and shame register to warn and protect the public

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued public warnings to Carbon MF Pty Ltd and Sams Maintenance and Pest Control Pty Ltd and has added them to the new register on the EPA website. The register is designed to warn and protect the public.

The powers were introduced by the NSW Government in April this year under changes to the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 (POEO Act). The changes also doubled penalties for environmental crimes and increased powers to deter repeat offenders and make polluters pay.

In addition to naming the two businesses, the public warning register also lists directors, related business names and aliases due to ongoing concerns about their business practices. The two businesses added to the register are:

Carbon MF Pty Ltd, its sole director, Mark Fair and related business aliases.

The company and Mr Fair were fined $582,375 by the Land and Environment Court in November 2023 after the EPA prosecuted them for land pollution and failing to comply with a clean-up notice to remove used tyres stored in a warehouse.

The community is asked to be aware that Mr Fair continues to offer waste tyre services that may breach environment protection legislation.

Sams Maintenance and Pest Control Pty Ltd, its sole director Narbjeet Singh and associated businesses.

The EPA is investigating an incident where a pesticide was used by an unidentified pest technician at a house in Sydney’s east, which has caused permanent damage to the premises. EPA investigations have found that payment for this service was made to Sams Maintenance.

Several complaints have been made to government agencies in NSW and Queensland concerning this company and associated businesses alleging fraudulent behaviour and other concerning business practices.

Public warnings are issued when there is a clear public interest in providing information on individuals, businesses or activities that may present a risk to the environment.

Listing the warnings on the new register means we can provide vital information to the community and industry to help them make informed choices about who they do business with.

To see the public warnings visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/newsroom/public-warnings.

Quote attributable to Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“Environmental offenders can damage our environment or the community and there is a clear need for bad business practices to be called out.

“The Minns Labor Government delivered on its election commitment to strengthen environmental protections in NSW, and we make no apology for naming and shaming environmental offenders who put our health and our environment at risk.”

Quote attributable to NSW Environment Protection Authority CEO Tony Chappel:

“Any business that breaches the conditions of its licence or conducts business in a way that endangers public safety or the environment should expect the EPA to take action.

“We will continue to provide public warnings when there is a clear case to do so, alongside our other regulatory capabilities such as fines and prosecutions.”