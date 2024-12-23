Fabrica Kraft expands to UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, & Kuwait with e Falcon E-Commerce, bringing sustainable luxury

Fabrica Kraft Sunbrella Cushions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabrica Kraft, a trailblazer in sustainable fashion, proudly announces its expansion into the GCC region, unveiling its latest collections in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s journey toward spreading its message of sustainable luxury and inclusivity across international borders.This expansion is powered by Fabrica Kraft’s strategic partnership with e Falcon E-Commerce Solutions, a leading global distribution partner. Together, they aim to enhance market accessibility and cater to the growing demand for sustainable fashion in the region.About Fabrica KraftFounded in October 2021 by a visionary couple, Fabrica Kraft has revolutionized the fashion industry by merging style with ecological responsibility. The brand’s mission to offer high-quality, sustainable products resonates with eco-conscious consumers worldwide. This latest expansion reflects Fabrica Kraft’s unwavering commitment to environmental care, quality craftsmanship, and inclusivity.Introducing Fabrica Kraft’s Regional Collection: Sunbrella Home Décor Products: Designed to withstand harsh outdoor conditions while adding a touch of luxury indoors, these cushions are perfect for GCC living spaces.Premium Leather Goods: Handcrafted leather bags and accessories, offering timeless style and durability, cater to the sophisticated tastes of the region.Handmade Sustainable Jewelry : Unique pieces crafted from earthen clay and copper enamel, blending sustainable luxury with regional eco-conscious values.Luxury Handbags : Combining elegance with innovative materials like teak wood and leather, these handbags redefine sustainable fashion for the discerning GCC consumer.Strategic Partnership with e Falcon E-Commerce SolutionsThis collaboration leverages e Falcon’s extensive distribution network to ensure Fabrica Kraft’s products reach consumers seamlessly across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. The partnership reflects a shared vision of promoting sustainable consumption and elevating consumer experiences.“We are thrilled to introduce Fabrica Kraft to the vibrant markets of the GCC. Our partnership with e Falcon E-Commerce Solutions ensures that our message of sustainable luxury is accessible to a broader audience,” said Neha Khanna, Co-founder of Fabrica Kraft.“Working with Fabrica Kraft allows us to bring forward-thinking, sustainable products to our network, aligning with our mission to support eco-friendly commerce,” stated Jitin Masand, e Falcon E-Commerce Solutions.Launch DetailsFabrica Kraft’s entry into the GCC will be celebrated with:Regional Events: Interactive showcases highlighting the brand’s dedication to sustainability, quality, and innovation.Online Access: Consumers across the GCC can shop the collection through Fabrica Kraft’s website, bolstered by e Falcon’s e-commerce solutions.Physical Pop-ups: Pop-up stores and exclusive retail partnerships in major cities for an immersive shopping experience.Collaborations: Partnerships with local influencers, environmental advocates, and fashion icons to amplify the brand’s sustainable vision.

