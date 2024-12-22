CE: Upholding President Xi’s important speeches foremost task for the Government

MACAU, December 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said that at present and for a period of time in the future, studying, upholding and implementing the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s speeches during his visit to Macao is the prioritised and foremost task for all sectors in Macao and the administration team. It is also the top and most important political mission of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

President Xi’s insightful and profound remarks during his visit to Macao, from 18 to 20 December, have set the direction for the future development of Macao, Mr Sam added.

The MSAR Government held a symposium on Saturday (21 December) regarding studying, promoting and implementing President Xi's important speeches for all sectors in Macao to study.

The symposium, held in the afternoon at the China–Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, was attended by about 650 participants, including: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; former chief executives, Mr Chui Sai On and Mr Ho Iat Seng; Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Commander of the Macao Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Mr Yu Changjiang; and personnel from the representative offices of the Central Government in Macao, persons-in-charge of the executive, legislative, and judicial authorities of the MSAR Government, and members of various sectors in Macao.

The Chief Executive said embarking on a new trajectory, the new-term Government will unite and lead all sectors in Macao based on the valuable experience of the successful practice of “One country, two systems” principle. Regarding President Xi's important speeches during his recent visit to Macao as the direction to follow, the MSAR Government will seize opportunities, reform with determination and fulfil its responsibilities, to better leverage its institutional advantages of “One country, two systems”, and continue forging ahead for quality development of “One country, two systems”.

President Xi has attached great importance to the development of Macao and cares about Macao people. The 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland marks a crucial moment for Macao to start a new stage of development. President Xi once again visited Macao in person amply demonstrating his close attention to and solicitude for Macao and its people.

During his visit to Macao, President Xi cordially exchanged views and interacted with people he met, impressing upon the community and the public the national leader's compassion for the people and noble demeanour. He also encouraged people to have more confidence and hope for the future of Macao under the principle of “One country, two systems”.

Mr Sam reviewed the important speeches delivered by President Xi in Macao that the speeches connected the history, the present reality and the future, scientifically addressing major theoretical and practical issues in the new stage of fully and accurately implementing the principle of “One country, two systems”, which has pointed out the way forward for better leveraging the advantages of “One country, two systems” and continuously forging ahead for quality development of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics. Therefore, the MSAR Government shall adhere to the spirit of President Xi's important speeches in guiding Macao’s future development and the administration of the sixth-term Government.

The Chief Executive pointed out that it is necessary to take into account the actual situation in Macao and strengthen coordination to ensure that the spirit of President Xi’s speeches to be implemented.

First, to fulfil the mission of safeguarding national security with a stronger sense of responsibility, to be well prepared and equipped for adverse situations, and to make the best effort to safeguard against all kinds of risk, thereby maintaining Macao’s prosperity and stability.

Second, the MSAR Government will enhance its administrative effectiveness by deepening reform and innovation. Third, the Government will adhere to the principle of putting people first, and make every effort to improve people’s livelihoods.

Fourth, the Government will take actions more diligently to promote appropriate economic diversification. Fifth, the Government will take a more proactive approach to integrate into and facilitate overall national development. Sixth, the Government will focus on youth work.

Also delivering a speech at the symposium was a the Director Mr Zheng Xincong, shared his six learning experiences on studying, promoting and implementing the spirit of the series of speeches made by President Xi.

First, to draw the spiritual strength from President Xi’s love and care for Macao to achieve continuous progress.

Second, to take President Xi’s high recognition of the successful implementation of “One country, two systems” in Macao as an encouragement and a spur, and to strengthen our commitment to our mission.

Third, to deeply understand the values, concepts and contemporary significance of “One country, two systems”, and to hold strong confidence in the principle of “One country, two systems”. The concept of “One country, two systems” embodies peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing, which applies to China as well as to the world.

Fourth, to firmly grasp the four important experiences in implementing the principle of “One country, two systems”, and to uphold the correct direction for implementing “One country, two systems”.

Fifth, to continuously open up new horizons for quality development of “One country, two systems” in accordance with President XI’s high expectations and specific requirements for the future development of Macao.

Sixth, to deeply understand President Xi’s great concern and care about the youth, and to continue to provide an arena and create conditions for young people to succeed and grow.

Mr Zheng expressed his hope that all sectors in Macao could treat studying, promoting and implementing the spirit of President Xi’s series of speeches as their long-term commitment, integrate it into the real life and deepen and broaden the interpretation and promotion, to turn President Xi’s speeches into a strong spiritual strength for promoting continuous development of the practice of “One country, two systems”, and to continuously make new achievements on “One country, two systems” in Macao.

During the symposium, seven distinguish speakers were invited to share their insights and learnings: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, spoke on the spirit of President Xi’s speech on Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone; member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Mr Kou Hoi In, spoke on the spirit of President Xi’s speech on “One country, two systems”; member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Chui Sai Cheong, focused on the “three aspirations”, “four practical experiences” and “four expectations” put forward by President Xi. Other speakers included the President of Macau Federation of Trade Unions, Ms Ho Sut Heng; the President of Macao General Neighbourhood Associations Union, Ms Ng Siu Lai; the President of Women’s General Association of Macao, Ms Lau Kam Ling; and President of the Macau University of Science and Technology, Mr Joseph Hun-wei Lee, shared their experiences in studying the spirit of President Xi’s speeches.