Participating in MICE Events and “Tourism + MICE Product” Promotion Seminar in South Korea and Japan to Showcase Investment Opportunities of Macao-Hengqin Synergistic Development

MACAU, April 22 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) conducted MICE and investment promotion activities in South Korea and Japan from 15 to 18 April to introduce Macao-Hengqin’s MICE strengths and business opportunities to Korean and Japanese enterprises, commerce and trade associations, encouraging them to have investment discussion to expand international co-operation by leveraging the integrated development of Macao-Hengqin. Additionally, IPIM participated in the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” hosted by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in Tokyo and attended the opening ceremony of the Experience Macao roadshow.

Conducting Proactive Investment Promotion via MICE Events to Enhance Macao’s Crucial Role as a Platform

At the Macao MICE environment promotion session in Seoul, South Korea, IPIM representatives presented the MICE policies and strengths of Macao-Hengqin to the attending corporations. Some of the participating institutions expressed interest in hosting academic seminars in Macao in the near future, citing Macao’s world-class MICE facilities as a key factor. During this visit, IPIM seized the opportunity to meet with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Japan, the Japan Chain Franchise Association, and local MICE companies in Tokyo, with a view to attracting a broader range of MICE activities to Macao, fostering an appropriately diversified economy and promoting the integrated development of the MICE sector and its related industries. Some local enterprises showed strong interests in the “Multi-venue Event” pattern and wished to visit Macao and Hengqin in person to inspect the MICE hardware facilities and explore the feasibility of holding MICE activities. At the same time, they looked forward to establishing a closer co-operation with Macao-Hengqin MICE industry players to leverage complementary advantages and to achieve co-ordinated development.

Exploring Co-operation Opportunities through Macao-Hengqin Integrated Development

During the trip, IPIM visited many well-known local brands, big health, trade and service companies. A CEO of a prominent enterprise mentioned that, following interactions with IPIM during the visit, they gained a more comprehensive understanding of the prerequisites for establishing businesses in Macao and Hengqin. IPIM’s clarification on technical issues provided the enterprise with a better insight into the procedures required for commercial operation and current business landscape in Macao, aiding in expediting their business expansion. Concurrently, they are considering leveraging the Macao platform to venture into markets in mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Making Persistent Efforts in Investment Promotion and MICE Event Planning

In recent years, IPIM has conducted visits to Singapore, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Spain and other regions to promote local exhibitions and conferences.This ongoing effort aims to advance the global expansion of the MICE sector, highlight the benefits of “Multi-venue Event” pattern and the investment climate in Macao and Hengqin, and eventually introduce high-quality industrial projects and enterprises in Macao.