“2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” opens for applications from local Macau enterprises. Eligible SMEs can exhibit at a discounted rate of MOP 1,400.

MACAU, April 22 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF), organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will be held from 24 to 27 July at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Macao interested in attending the event can submit their applications by 9 May via the IPIM’s online application system for event projects at macaomice.ipim.gov.mo.

As a major economic and trade exchange event between Guangdong and Macao, the 2025GMBPF will focus on two main themes – the silver economy and the China chic industry. It aims to help enterprises expand their domestic and international markets while accelerating industrial upgrading and transformation through a variety of activities, including business matching, specialised forums, and multi-venue events in Macao and Hengqin.

Exhibitor recruitment begins with a discounted fee of MOP 1,400 for eligible Macao enterprises

This round of exhibitor recruitment will cover products and services for seniors, smart home devices, China chic products, daily necessities, and food and beverages, and priority will be given to enterprises with the “M-Mark” Macao Product Quality Certification, Macao manufacturers, representatives of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, and enterprises that have already joined the Macao Ideas or Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre.

Eligible Macao SMEs (i.e. SMEs incorporated in Macao and registered with the Financial Services Bureau for tax purposes for at least one year, with at least 50% of their shares or controlling shares owned by Macao residents) can benefit from a discounted exhibition fee of MOP 1,400. Due to the limited number of discounted booths, a lottery will be held if the number of applications exceeds the number of available booths. The organisers reserve the right to make final decisions on the arrangements.

For more information on registration, please call (853) 8798 9636.