Tennessee 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 04:59pm

NASHVILLE – The Division of Accounts within the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration has released its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. This report is prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles applicable to governments as prescribed by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

The ACFR includes financial statements for 65 separate funds, comprehensive disclosures on financial matters ranging from capital assets and liabilities to reserves, as well as schedules demonstrating legal compliance and statistical tables.

The State of Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Department of Audit, Division of State Audit, considered by federal and state government to be independent auditors, has examined the accompanying financial statements and issued an unmodified or “clean” opinion. Their report is located at the front of the financial section of the report.

The state’s 2023 ACFR received the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the 44th time the state has received this prestigious award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and attaining it represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

ACFR reports dating back to 1997 are available electronically on the state’s website at https://www.tn.gov/finance/rd-doa/fa-accfin-ar.html.

