Alicia Lyttle Named Finalist for Innovation Disrupter Award at the 2024 ATP Gala

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Lyttle , CEO and founder of AI InnoVision, has been announced as a finalist for the prestigious Innovation Disrupter Award at the 2024 ATP Gala Awards. This recognition highlights Alicia's entrepreneurial excellence and commitment to driving innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and education. The award celebrates leaders who transform traditional business models and processes, creating measurable business impact and paving the way for groundbreaking solutions.The Innovation Disrupter Award recognizes visionaries who redefine industries through entrepreneurial spirit and advanced technology. Alicia stands out for her transformative leadership, which has made AI accessible and actionable for businesses, entrepreneurs, and corporations worldwide.About the Innovation Disrupter AwardThe Innovation Disrupter Award recognizes professionals demonstrating forward-thinking innovation by developing new products, services, or strategies that drive significant impact across businesses and industries. Finalists in this category include:Alicia Lyttle, CEO, AI InnoVisionPhil Ventimiglia, Chief Innovation Officer, Georgia State UniversityDante Jackson, CEO, Serket-Tech SecurityGaurav Singal, EVP, CTO, CantaloupeFarah Allen, CEO & FounderThese finalists represent a dynamic mix of leaders making significant contributions to technology and innovation across various industries.Alicia Lyttle’s Visionary LeadershipUnder Alicia's leadership, AI InnoVision has become a leader in AI consulting and education , empowering businesses and individuals to leverage AI for growth and efficiency. Her innovations include creating the Certified AI Consultant Program, an accredited training model that equips professionals with the skills and credibility needed to excel in AI consulting.This program, accredited by the CPD Standards Office, has redefined the delivery of AI education through its advanced online platform, which integrates AI tools for hands-on learning. Participants graduate with real-world skills, ready to implement AI-driven solutions that provide tangible results for their businesses and clients.Alicia’s vision extends beyond her organization. She co-founded the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), a global network that fosters collaboration, ethical practices, and lifelong learning among AI professionals. Through IAAIC, certified consultants gain access to exclusive opportunities for networking, mentorship, and continued professional development.Impacting Industries with AIIn the past year, Alicia and AI InnoVision have expanded their impact across industries by offering tailored AI solutions to government agencies, corporations, and educational institutions. Notable clients include the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco Systems, United Way, RTX, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Clark Atlanta University, William Patterson University, Birmingham Max Transit Authority, and the U.S. Department of Treasury.Alicia's work has also reached future generations through AI programs designed for children, showcasing her dedication to creating a sustainable and inclusive AI-driven future.About the ATP Gala AwardsThe 2024 ATP Gala Awards, hosted by the Atlanta Technology Professionals (ATP), celebrates outstanding technology leaders who are driving innovation, fostering diversity, and advancing the industry. This year’s gala, themed “Mardi Gras Masquerade,” will take place on March 13, 2025, at the Fernbank Museum in Atlanta, GA. The event will honor winners across five distinguished categories: IT Professional, Innovation Disrupter, Tech Service Provider, Executive Leadership, and Emerging Leader.Alicia’s Perspective“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a finalist for the Innovation Disrupter Award,” said Alicia Lyttle. “At AI InnoVision, we’re passionate about transforming businesses' operations and equipping professionals with the tools they need to succeed in an AI-driven world. Being named a finalist alongside such accomplished leaders is humbling and inspiring.”About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is a globally recognized AI strategist, educator, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in empowering businesses and professionals to embrace cutting-edge technologies. As CEO of AI InnoVision, she leads the development of transformative AI solutions and training programs that drive measurable business success. Alicia is also the co-founder of the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), a global network dedicated to supporting AI professionals through certification, collaboration, and professional development.For more information about AI InnoVision, visit www.aiinnovision.com , and to learn more about the IAAIC, visit www.iaaic.org

