TBI Agents Investigating Erwin Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney, TBI special agents continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning involving the Erwin Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 at a home in the 600 block of Maple Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a barking dog. When officers approached the front door and knocked, they reportedly heard a shotgun rack prior to the door opening. The officers reportedly gave commands for the individual to put the gun down, but, for reasons under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in at least two officers firing upon the subject, who later died at a Johnson City hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###