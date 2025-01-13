Altered States Wellness Hosts Grand Opening of New Richardson Location with 'A Vision for You'

Altered States Wellness Offers Float Therapy Altered sTates Wellness Logo

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Altered States Wellness' newest facility in Richardson, TX. The event, titled “A Vision for You,” will take place on January 18th from 10 AM to 2 PM at 212 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080.Attendees will have the opportunity to experience complimentary sessions of cold plunges, compression massage, and red-light therapy, showcasing the variety of wellness modalities Altered States Wellness offers. The event will also provide tours of the state-of-the-art sensory deprivation float therapy rooms, introducing guests to this unique form of relaxation and stress relief.The grand opening will feature a range of activities including vision and goal-setting workshops aimed at helping participants start the new year with clarity and purpose. Guests can enjoy a selection of charcuterie and complimentary drinks throughout the event. The first 50 attendees will receive a special gift with their purchase, and there will be exclusive giveaways and opportunities to secure special founding membership rates.“A Vision for You” is designed to introduce the Richardson community to the holistic wellness services provided by Altered States Wellness, and to inspire attendees to embrace their health and wellness goals for the year ahead.About Altered States Wellness: Altered States Wellness is committed to enhancing the well-being of its clients through innovative and personalized wellness experiences. Specializing in services such as float therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunging, and red light therapy, Altered States Wellness strives to provide a comprehensive approach to mental, physical, and spiritual health.For more information about Altered States Wellness or media inquiries, please contact:JoJo Struebingojo@alteredstatesfranchise.com

