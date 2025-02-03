Altered States Wellness Announces Expansion to Cypress, Texas: Innovative Wellness Studio Set to Open This Summer

Cold Plunge at Altered States Wellness Altered sTates Wellness Logo

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altered States Wellness, a leader in holistic health and wellness services, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location in Cypress, Texas. Slated to open this summer, the studio will bring a science-driven, natural approach to wellness, offering cutting-edge therapies that help clients optimize their physical and mental well-being.Building on the success of its Dallas-area locations, Altered States Wellness has gained a reputation for its innovative services, which include float therapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, cold plunge, compression massage, and PEMF therapy. These therapies are tailored to provide benefits such as stress relief, muscle recovery, improved sleep, and overall mental clarity.“At Altered States Wellness, we’re not just offering services—we’re creating an experience that helps people reconnect with their health in a meaningful way,” said Justin Kennington, franchise owner of the Cypress location. “As someone who’s always been fascinated by neuroscience and how the brain and body work together, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this concept to a community that’s ready to embrace new ways of feeling their best.”Kennington brings a unique background to the franchise, blending decades of experience as a technology executive with a lifelong passion for neuroscience. A Texas native and graduate of Rice University with degrees in Electrical Engineering and Cognitive Neuroscience, Justin has worked with leading companies like Google and Crestron Electronics, where he built a reputation for driving innovation and sustainable growth. He also founded the SDVoE Alliance, a non-profit organization focused on advancing technology in the professional audio-video industry.The Cypress studio will also offer curated experiences such as group spa parties and customized date nights, blending wellness with unique opportunities for connection and celebration. With its focus on creating immersive, transformative experiences, Altered States Wellness aims to become a destination for both self-care and community building.“The Cypress community deserves access to wellness options that are as innovative as they are effective,” said Jamie Allison, General Manager of the Cypress studio. “We’re committed to delivering an exceptional experience from the moment our doors open.”About Altered States Wellness:Founded on the belief that everyone has untapped potential, Altered States Wellness combines advanced biohacking techniques with holistic practices to help clients unlock their best selves. From its immersive float therapy rooms to cutting-edge recovery technologies, the studio creates a personalized, results-driven approach to health and wellness.The Cypress location will continue this mission, bringing the proven model of its Dallas studios to a growing, health-conscious community. Residents can look forward to a grand opening celebration and exclusive introductory offers.For more information, visit https://alteredstateswellness.com and follow the journey at https://instagram.com/alteredstatescypress

