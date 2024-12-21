Berlin Barracks/ DUI #5

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3008223

TROOPER: Trooper Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/20/2024 at 1553 hours

LOCATION: Calais, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5

ACCUSED: Allen Benjamin

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 14 in Calais. Subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Allen Benjamin, had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Benjamin also had an active arrest warrant and was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail for the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/09/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: No