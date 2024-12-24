Free Groceries, Toys, and Santa Photos: Christy’s Foundation Brings Holiday Joy to Glendale and Northridge Families

Christys Foundation Free Grocery giveaway

GLENDALE, CA., CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy’s Foundation Brings Holiday Cheer to Glendale and Northridge: Free Groceries, Toys, and Santa PhotosGlendale, CA – This Christmas season, Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program brought festive joy to Glendale and Northridge communities through its Christmas Holiday Giveaway events. Families were gifted free groceries, holiday toys, and memorable photos with Santa, making the holiday season brighter for those in need.Spreading Christmas Cheer in Glendale and NorthridgeThis year’s holiday events at Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program provided more than just necessities; they delivered heartfelt joy and a sense of community. Events were held at two locations:• Glendale: Weekly grocery distributions took place at 100 W Broadway, Suite 120. Each week, over 1,000 families received groceries that included fresh produce, dairy, proteins, and pantry staples, helping them prepare healthy meals during the holiday season.• Northridge: The Christmas Holiday Giveaway on December 19, 2024, at Northridge Mall, offered a festive atmosphere complete with holiday socks, free toys for children, and professional photos with Santa, creating lasting memories for families.At both locations, Christy’s Foundation’s mission was to ensure that no family felt alone or unsupported during the holidays. By providing access to essential groceries and holiday extras, the foundation turned a time of potential hardship into a season of joy and gratitude.The Numbers Behind the Impact• Over 1,000 families served each week• More than 30,000 pounds of groceries distributed weekly• Hundreds of toys and holiday socks gifted to children• Dozens of volunteers working tirelessly to make it all possible• Complimentary Santa photos provided to every family who attendedLearn more about our food relief efforts and holiday programs.Featured on National TelevisionThis holiday season, Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program was honored to be featured on the In Depth Show, a nationally recognized program. The feature highlighted the foundation’s critical role in combating food insecurity and spreading holiday cheer to thousands of families. This recognition underscored the importance of Christy’s Foundation’s work and inspired others to get involved.Watch the feature on our impact here.A Message from the Founder“This Christmas, we aimed to do more than just meet the immediate needs of families; we wanted to bring them joy, hope, and the feeling of being part of a community,” said Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy’s Foundation. “Our success is a testament to the generosity of our sponsors, the dedication of our volunteers, and the resilience of the families we serve. Together, we turned the holidays into a time of magic for so many.”A Year-Round Commitment to Food SecurityWhile the holiday events were a highlight, Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program remains committed to supporting the Glendale and Northridge communities year-round. The foundation distributes groceries every week, serving over 1,000 families and delivering more than 30,000 pounds of food per week.Beyond providing food, the program emphasizes education and empowerment, offering nutritional classes and resources to teach families how to prepare healthy meals with the groceries they receive.Find out about our weekly grocery distributions and educational programs.How the Community Can HelpChristy’s Foundation relies on community support to sustain its programs. Donations, sponsorships, and volunteers are critical to ensuring the foundation can continue to serve thousands of families each year.Here are ways you can make a difference:• Donate: Every contribution helps provide groceries, toys, and holiday joy to families in need.• Sponsor: Partner with Christy’s Foundation to support upcoming events and programs.• Volunteer: Join our dedicated team to make a hands-on impact in your community.Support Christy’s Foundation today.About Christy’s Foundation Food Relief ProgramEstablished in 2017, Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program is a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating hunger and spreading community care through weekly grocery distributions, educational initiatives, and special events. Serving Glendale, Northridge, and beyond, the foundation impacts thousands of families annually, fostering health, joy, and resilience.Follow Us OnlineStay connected and learn more about upcoming events:• Facebook: Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program• Instagram: @ChristysFoundation• Twitter: @ChristysRelief

