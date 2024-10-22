Christy Dawson Leads Christy’s Foundation in Expanding its Food Relief Program

Christys Foundation Food Relief Program

Christy’s Foundation, led by Christy Dawson, expands its Food Relief Program to distribute over 22,000 pounds of food weekly to underserved communities.

At Christy’s Foundation, we’re providing more than food—we’re offering hope, care, and dignity to families in need, especially during difficult times.” — Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy's Foundation

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy Dawson, founder and CEO of Christy’s Foundation , is spearheading a vital initiative to combat hunger through her nonprofit’s Food Relief Program . Established in 2017, Christy’s Foundation has become a vital resource for families in need, providing free, nutritious food to underserved communities across Los Angeles.Christy Dawson’s passion for philanthropy and community service is deeply rooted in her personal values as a wife, mother, and community leader. The Food Relief Program, one of the foundation’s cornerstone initiatives, distributes thousands of pounds of food each week at multiple locations, including Glendale, Northridge, and Canoga Park. This program has helped alleviate food insecurity for countless families facing hardship.“We believe that no one should go hungry, especially in a time of need,” said Christy Dawson. “At Christy’s Foundation, we are not only providing food, but also offering hope and support to families who need it most. Our goal is to continue expanding the Food Relief Program and ensure that more families in our community have access to healthy, nutritious meals.”About the Food Relief ProgramChristy’s Foundation Food Relief Program operates weekly distributions in Glendale, Northridge, and Canoga Park. Each week, the foundation distributes more than 22,000 pounds of fresh produce, pantry staples, proteins, and essential groceries to families who would otherwise face food insecurity. The program has grown exponentially since its inception, and Christy Dawson is committed to ensuring that it reaches more households across the region.Looking Ahead: Expansion and PartnershipsChristy’s Foundation’s commitment to community outreach extends beyond its existing efforts. Plans are underway to open additional food relief locations in underserved areas, bringing more resources to those in need. This expansion would not be possible without the support of local businesses, volunteers, and donors who are deeply committed to the foundation’s mission.“We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from our community partners,” said Christy Dawson. “Their generosity allows us to keep expanding the program and reach even more families who rely on our services. As we grow, we hope to build more partnerships that will help us fulfill our mission of alleviating hunger.”Donations and SupportTo keep its Food Relief Program running and support future expansions, Christy’s Foundation relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Donations help the foundation purchase food, cover operational costs, and support ongoing community initiatives. Every contribution makes a difference and ensures that more families receive the food and resources they need.“We’re asking our supporters to consider donating to Christy’s Foundation,” Dawson added. “Whether it’s a monetary donation or volunteer support, every bit helps us continue providing for our community.”Interested individuals or businesses can donate via Christy’s Foundation’s donation page.A Special Message from Christy Dawson“At Christy’s Foundation, we’re doing more than distributing food—we’re providing hope and dignity to families facing difficult circumstances,” said Christy Dawson. “We believe in supporting the community in all the ways we can, and we’re excited about the future of the foundation as we continue to grow and help more families.”For more information about Christy Dawson, Christy’s Foundation, the Food Relief Program, or how to support the foundation’s mission, visit www.christysfoundation.org

