New Supernatural Mystery Inspired by Real Haunting Events

UNION CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick R. Field’s latest novel, SERVANT , is a gripping tale of supernatural suspense centered around the haunting of a grand Pennsylvanian estate. But this isn’t your average scary story. Field’s novel stands out not only because of its surprising origins, but also because of the author’s extensive research and dynamic characters.Welcome to Blackstone, an estate nestled in the Northern Poconos of Pennsylvania. The house is a dream come true for married couple Mitch and Buck — until they begin to witness strange sightings of shadowy figures, physical manifestations and inexplicable events taking place.Through séances, they learn that the spirit of the estate’s previous owner, Jedidiah Sheppard, has not been able to cross over into the afterlife. Why? Because the truth behind his sudden disappearance in 1965 was never solved. If that weren’t enough, then the couple, along with an eccentric psychic, encounter interference from the spirit of a Lenape medicine man who protects Jedidiah's spirit.Mitch and Buck eventually realize that they must find Jedidiah's remains and let the authorities discover through modern detective work the evidence needed to try and convict the murderer. But is it too late for Jedidiah's spirit to find eternal peace?SERVANT stands out among other paranormal suspense for a number of reasons. For one, the haunting of Blackstone was inspired by the supernatural events that happened to the author, his husband, and friends that stayed in their home in northeastern Pennsylvania. After facing this harrowing assortment of sightings, strange noises and inexplicable events, author Patrick R. Field dove into researching the area’s diverse culture and history.The research Field conducted added another layer of depth to SERVANT, particularly in how the novel pays homage to the cultural landscape: the indigenous people of the Lenni Lenape Tribe appear in the shaman spirit, Mesingwe Medeu; and the Anthracite (hard black coal) mining industry responsible for the growth of the region is the business of the Sheppard family.What’s more, Field has been applauded by many for not only his colorful, true to life, and lovable characters, but also his LGBTQ representation. The novel’s protagonists are a gay married couple, yet the plot doesn’t center around their sexuality. In the words of a reviewer: "Finally, a story where a gay couple’s biggest issue ISN’T being gay."SERVANT has received numerous accolades, including Best of Indie for "Scary Stories" 2024 for Publishers Weekly/BookLife. SERVANT was also named semi-finalist for the Kindle Book Award 2024: Best of Indie in the category of Horror/Suspense, and was a finalist for the American Book Fest/Best Book Awards for the categories of Fiction, Fantasy and Fiction, and LGBTQ.And the award committees aren’t the only ones in love. The public absolutely adores SERVANT, and the praise just keeps pouring in."Deliciously creepy." — Nicholas Holloway, Claymore winning author of THREE HOUSES ON A HILL and THE LOOP“If you love a good mystery and a killer twist, this is definitely worth picking up!" — Tarun Kumar, She Reads and Promote“Field's novel captivates readers with its eerie atmosphere, a blend of historical and supernatural elements, and a quest for justice that transcends the boundaries of life and death.” — Books of Badal"... a spine-chilling theme." — Lea Schizas, author of A.L.P. Legacy Series“SERVANT is an extraordinary book that blends the allure of a good mystery with unique storytelling, leaving readers captivated. Patrick Field's intricate storytelling and evocative prose make this novel an absolute must-read for anyone seeking a thrilling and thought-provoking literary journey.” — Amazon reviewer“Recommend to those wanting a spooky story with some deep messages and real characters.” — Mary DeSantis, Kit 'N Kabookle LiterarySERVANT is available on Amazon, Bookshop .org and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORAfter 25 years in higher education, Patrick Field traded in teaching and textbooks to pursue his passion of writing spine-chilling fiction. Holding a Ph.D. in Anatomical Sciences and Neuroscience, his experience informs his writing, a unique blend of scientific knowledge with supernatural storytelling.His non-scientific writing career began with PRINCE PATRICK, a memoir of his precocious childhood that he wrote for his mother as she battled pancreatic cancer. An avid fan of Anne Rice, Edgar Allen Poe, and Joe Hill, Patrick’s subsequent novels were inspired by his favorite authors. His novels include THE MALEVOLENT, THE BEDFORDSHIRE WARLOCK and SERVANT. He’s represented by the Virginia Kidd Literary Agency, an agency that specializes in the genres of fantasy and horror.In addition to writing, Patrick sings in the choir of his church and the chorus of a local opera company each summer. He enjoys spending time with his husband, Matthew, and their dogs, and exploring new destinations around the world, especially those that have a supernatural history. Haunted buildings and structures associated with the occult fascinate Patrick. His idea of a perfect day: drinking pints of Guinness draught with friends and family over scintillating and humorous conversation. Learn more at www.patrickfieldauthor.com

