Intelligence Expert and Award-Winning Journalist Deliver Explosive New Thriller in Acclaimed Red Hotel Series

RED ULTIMATUM Ed Fuller Gary Grossman

RED ULTIMATUM by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman

A terrifying warning that today’s geopolitical fiction could become tomorrow’s headlines.” — Larry Mondragon, Executive Producer of “The Wheel of Time” TV series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International espionage, geopolitical intrigue, and relentless action collide in Red Ultimatum , the electrifying fourth installment in the Red Hotel series by bestselling authors Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman . A masterfully woven political thriller, Red Ultimatum raises the ante as global powers clash in a game of deception, assassination, and brinkmanship.Drawing from their deep expertise in international business, intelligence, political analysis, and news reporting, Fuller and Grossman deliver an unflinching, high-stakes thriller that is as thought-provoking as it is heart-pounding. Red Ultimatum is a must-read for fans of political thrillers, espionage novels, and real-world suspense.The world is on the brink. A former U.S. President’s plane is mysteriously brought down over the Atlantic. Revolutionary forces stage a violent coup in Cairo. The U.S. Secretary of State is kidnapped in Panama. A North Korean ballistic missile submarine silently maneuvers toward the West Coast. A sleeper cell spy in Congress awakens, and an elite assassin takes deadly aim on the Washington Mall.As these flashpoints ignite across the globe, one man stands behind it all: Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov, a ruthless mastermind determined to resurrect the Soviet Empire—at any cost.But even the most cunning manipulators have limits. China, recognizing the threat Gorshkov poses to its own global initiatives, issues an ultimatum that could change the course of history. Caught in the crossfire is Dan Reilly, international hotel executive and covert CIA freelancer, who sees the pieces moving on the geopolitical chessboard before anyone else.With time running out and multiple crises unfolding, Reilly must navigate perilous alliances, expose hidden agendas, and outmaneuver one of the world’s most dangerous leaders before war erupts on multiple fronts.“Red Ultimatum is a gripping page-turner that reflects today’s volatile world while delivering non-stop action, suspense, and sharp political insight,” said Ed Fuller, a former global hospitality executive and intelligence expert. “Our goal has always been to craft stories that entertain while shedding light on the real threats and complexities of modern geopolitics.”Co-author Gary Grossman, an Emmy Award-winning TV producer, television and print journalist, and accomplished thriller writer, added, “With each Red Hotel book, we’ve built a fast-paced and immersive world rooted in reality. Red Ultimatum takes the series to the next level, placing readers at the center of a global crisis where the fate of nations hangs in the balance.”Praise is already pouring in.“A terrifying warning that today’s geopolitical fiction could become tomorrow’s headlines,” said Larry Mondragon, Executive Producer of “The Wheel of Time” Sony/Amazon TV series.“A must-read warning of how far a power-hungry dictator will go to ignite another Cold War,” said William Grimsley, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired).“Absolutely captivating,” said Alan Orlob, International Security Consultant, Orlob Group.Red Ultimatum is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers.Check out the book trailer and learn more at www.redhotelseries.com About the Authors:Ed Fuller is a global business and security expert with extensive experience in intelligence operations. Gary Grossman is an award-winning television producer, and internationally acclaimed bestselling author. Together, they craft gripping, realistic thrillers that blur the line between fiction and reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.