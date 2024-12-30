TV 2 Play is now available on Titan OS, expanding the streaming options available to Norwegian audiences

Titan OS x TV2 Play TV2 Play TV set

TV 2 expands its digital presence with the launch of its app on Philips smart TVs running Titan OS, offering an expanded range of high-quality localised content

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a strategic partnership with Norwegian public broadcaster TV 2 to launch its streaming app, TV 2 Play, on Titan OS.

TV 2 Play will initially be available on Titan OS-powered Philips Smart TVs in Norway, with plans to expand to other leading brands soon.

The partnership brings a rich library of high-quality, localised content to Titan OS, ranging from Norwegian, Nordic and international series to family-friendly blockbuster movies -available to buy or rent shortly after it is released in theatres. TV 2 Play also provides seamless access to all TV 2 channels, as well as live sports, breaking news and documentaries.

This launch follows Titan OS' mission to make content discovery easier, making it easier for viewers to find and enjoy their favourite entertainment. At the same time, it enables TV 2 to extend its reach to a wider audience. By leveraging Titan OS' discoverability tools - such as homepage banners, strategic app positioning and intuitive search functionality - TV 2 will benefit from increased visibility and effective audience engagement.

"We are very excited to partner with one of Norway's most trusted broadcasters," said Rick Fens, Business Development Director at Titan OS. "This launch adds great value to the content offering on Titan OS, giving audiences access to a massive and diverse library of localised content. We are also proud to support TV 2's digital expansion by opening new opportunities for distribution and monetisation while delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience”.

“We see Titan OS as a strong contender in the Norwegian Connected TV market and we are pleased with how TV 2's content is exposed on the platform. We will use Titan OS to experiment with the user experience to maximize our revenue going forward," says Product Director Marius Bjerke at TV 2.

Titan OS users in Norway now have instant access to the huge TV 2 Play catalogue. The app will be pre-installed and will be prominently displayed on the home page.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About TV 2

TV 2 is a editor-managed media house and commercial public broadcaster. We create and tell stories that make news, sports and entertainment available to people whenever, wherever and however they want. Through a number of different commercial TV channels, digital platforms and services, we offer a wide range of content ranging from light entertainment to heavy journalism.

TV 2 is part of Egmont, which is one of the Nordics' largest media groups with over 6,000 employees and activities in 30 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.